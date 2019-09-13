Born to Perform's 'SHINE!' shows SA's has no shortage of future stars

With plenty of bad news going around, once in a while it is refreshing to hear about something light-hearted and positive, and a youth music spectacular for the whole family might just do the trick.

The children from Born to Perform are ready to grace the stage of The Teatro @ Montecasino after months of hard work. Their show, SHINE!, features a spectrum of musical and choreographic styles that will take the audience on a journey from pop to hip-hop, ballet to rock 'n roll and even opera.

The production gives young performers from schools around Johannesburg the opportunity to shine onstage and offers a platform for the young artists to work alongside seasoned professionals as they gain experience in performing arts.

Zinah Msimang, the MC of the show, says the performance speaks to the position SA as a country finds itself in.

"We really are breaking the boundaries when it comes to this show. The audience can expect an emotional rollercoaster of feeling and transformation," says Msimang.

"This show shines a light on kids. It highlights different personalities and lives that children lead."