This selfie shop makes it easy for Instagrammers to snap the perfect shot

Posing in a bath of pink balls or throwing up handfuls of multicoloured confetti, teenagers and 20-somethings snap away at a purpose-built London mini-studio for social media selfies.

The Selfie Factory pop-up at Westfield, one of Europe's biggest shopping centres, has seen thousands pass through the 20-odd themed booths and backdrops for quirky images to upload on social media.

The space includes a wall of doughnuts, a big fluffy teddy bear, a giant ball pit, a 1950s diner, a confetti corner and coloured ribbons to wander through.

Mothers take pictures of their babies sat with a bright-yellow old-style telephone, while teenagers pose in the roll-top bath or goof around with the doughnuts.

"I love all the different rooms," said Molly Bryant, 19, from Stevenage, north of London.

"It will look good for my Instagram and be different from what I've got on there already."

A circuit around the various rooms and backdrops costs £10 (about R180).

Similar initiatives are popular in Asia and North America.

BALL PIT, PINK ELEPHANT

The pop-up space is the brainchild of owner Will Bower.

"People come in and spend an hour having fun and taking as many photos as they like," he said, sat in the garden swing set.

The 26-year-old said he and his fiancee tried to find secluded Instagram hotspots on their travels - only to find crowds at each location.