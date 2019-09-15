The A-Listers
Art fairs side by side in Joburg
One is the biggest and is trying to woo the big galleries, and the other is its new upstart sister
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Art was the talk of the City of Gold this week.
And, with a change in ownership and format for Joburg’s biggest art fair, and the arrival of a new upstart, it was a case of out with the old paintbrushes and in with the new...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.