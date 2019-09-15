Opinion

Everyone should have an impossible life's challenge

You don't? Give solving this impossible 100-year-old murder mystery a go

This week two people met in an upstairs lounge at the Athletic Club and Social on Buitengracht Street in Cape Town to take the first steps in solving a murder.



Six murders, actually, and the case is so cold that it has defeated the most finely grinding ratiocinating minds of the past century, nearly a hundred years' worth of Holmeses and Marples and Renkos and Maigrets and Jessica Fletchers...