Fast facts: the 2019 Rugby World Cup in numbers
15 September 2019 - 00:00
The Rugby World Cup takes place from September 20 to November 2 in Japan and promises to be an action-packed fight for glory.
Here are some interesting facts about it:..
The Rugby World Cup takes place from September 20 to November 2 in Japan and promises to be an action-packed fight for glory.
Here are some interesting facts about it:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.