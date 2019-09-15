Movie Review

'Fiela se Kind' is a worthy adaptation of one of our country's literary classics

This magnificently shot period drama proves that SA cinema has come a long way, writes Kavish Chetty

I've always thought that historical dramas should be more prominent in SA cinema. Anyone who's spent even a few afternoons poring over the history books knows that SA is a place of haunted magnificence: colonial misadventures, cartographic odysseys, war and conquest, dislocation and authoritarian brutality, all set against the backdrop of one of the most picturesque landscapes on Earth.



From the ancient records right up to the modern archives of the 20th century: warriors and foraging nomads, sorcerers and crumbling empires, betrayal and assassination, the fashioning of the great passes from chunks of raw mountain, frontier mythology, Voortrekkers, the Mfecane, the underground cold-war revolutionaries. Apartheid, the flicker of ambiguous victory and its melancholic aftermath...