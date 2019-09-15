Series Review

Funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen shows off his serious acting skills in 'The Spy'

The comedic actor takes on the role of real-life Israel spy Eli Cohen in this Netflix series which, although not always innovative, is filled with enough cliffhangers to keep you watching

It might seem odd for Sacha Baron Cohen to move from the satirical disguises he's used for comedic effect to playing a straight dramatic role in Gideon Raff's six-part Netflix series, The Spy. However, and pleasantly surprisingly, the Ali-G and Borat creator manages mostly to pull off a dramatically satisfying and emotionally layered performance as Israel's most famous spy, Eli Cohen.



Cohen was arrested by the Syrian government in 1965 and publicly executed in a square in Damascus. Before his capture he had lived for years as Kamel Amin Thaabet, a renowned and popular Arab businessman with close ties to the Syrian government who rose to hold the position of deputy minister of defence before his unmasking...