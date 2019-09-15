Give rugby a try: a dummy's guide to the game ahead of the World Cup

One you get your head around rugby's strange rules, you're sure to be gripped by this gladiatorial sport

You'd think it would be easy to stop a man who's running with a ball. But easy and uncomplicated just wouldn't cut it for a sport like rugby.



To the uninitiated rugby is pretty odd, near impossible to figure out really. There's kicking and throwing and running, but you can't throw forward while running, apparently this is syntax that makes complete sense to some...