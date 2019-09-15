Global kudos for humble SA motivational speaker Mpumi Nobiva

Meetings with Bono and the Obamas now all in a day's work

Mpumi Nobiva has overcome much adversity and hardship, from being chased from a shack she lived in with her family to being hit by a car, nearly burnt alive and losing her mother to HIV/Aids as a young girl.



Now the South African motivational speaker and activist sits at the table with some of the most influential philanthropists in the world, including Irish rocker Bono and former US first couple Barack and Michelle Obama...