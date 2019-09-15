Opinion

Here's to men talking about things they know nothing about

Especially the ones lucky enough to get paid to do so

A friend recently posted on Facebook something like: "Imagine it's the year 409 BC in Athens. You're a Greek construction worker and you're late for work. And then run past Socrates and his cohorts sitting by the town square in their long robes, twirling their whiskers, sipping on wine and philosophising about whether employment is a worthwhile endeavour or not."



I'm paraphrasing. The post reminded me of a conversation I had with my brother-in-law, Pat, back in 2007. To paraphrase Pat: "I think employment is overrated, mostly because I'm pathologically lazy. My dream job would be to sit in a room, have people come in and out, asking me questions and then paying me money for my opinions." I remember thinking to myself, "That's exactly the job I want!"..