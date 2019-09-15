Rob Bentele on his secret to 'Survivor' success & attention from the ladies

Outwitting 20 other contestants for the title of Survivor SA: Island of Secrets left beefy Rob Bentele with an embarrassing secret at his local gym.



Because he was not allowed to divulge any details about the show until the finale was aired on Thursday, he had to grin and bear it every time he got funny looks because he could no longer do heavy lifting...