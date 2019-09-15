Springbok captain Babalwa Latsha has high hopes for women's rugby in SA

You're forgiven for not knowing that SA has a Springbok Women's Rugby side - but only just.



We should know better, that's the point for captain Babalwa Latsha, who led her team to a victorious World Cup-qualifying match last month. It gives SA a guaranteed spot to represent the continent at the Rugby World Cup for women in 2021, in New Zealand...