Springbok captain Babalwa Latsha has high hopes for women's rugby in SA
15 September 2019 - 00:00
You're forgiven for not knowing that SA has a Springbok Women's Rugby side - but only just.
We should know better, that's the point for captain Babalwa Latsha, who led her team to a victorious World Cup-qualifying match last month. It gives SA a guaranteed spot to represent the continent at the Rugby World Cup for women in 2021, in New Zealand...
