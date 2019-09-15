Motoring
Why the Hyundai Tucson Sport is one of the most frustrating cars you'll drive
The latest version of this SUV comes in hot with extra power and four exhaust pipes. We answer your pressing questions about it
15 September 2019 - 00:08
Oh boy. Has Hyundai gone all The Fast & The Furious on us again?
Indeed they have. The first Tucson Sport was apparently such a sales success when it hit showroom floors in 2017 that the Korean brand has built a brand-new version to appease customers who missed out...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.