Motoring

Why the Hyundai Tucson Sport is one of the most frustrating cars you'll drive

The latest version of this SUV comes in hot with extra power and four exhaust pipes. We answer your pressing questions about it

Oh boy. Has Hyundai gone all The Fast & The Furious on us again?



Indeed they have. The first Tucson Sport was apparently such a sales success when it hit showroom floors in 2017 that the Korean brand has built a brand-new version to appease customers who missed out...