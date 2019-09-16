Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on xenophobia, Ramaphosa's tenure & what he think SA needs

Weighing in on the recent xenophobic attacks that have sparked outrage in SA, TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo says people need to be careful how they phrase things.

In an interview on MacG's YouTube podcast, Dhlomo said: "I am not saying there isn't looting but there are other things such as opportunistic crimes."

He said the big issue in the country is inequality.

“If you got rid of inequality, you'd get rid of a lot of problems in SA."

Post-apartheid leadership

Dhlomo noted that apartheid was the bedrock and foundation of all issues in the country, adding that the issue in the now post-apartheid and post-colonialism SA is leadership.

"If we take it from the 1990s, the people that got into power weren't ready to lead the country. They were ready to lead us into a revolution and being liberated but not ready to govern.