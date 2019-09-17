Beyoncé’s new doccie has got the streets buzzing
Despite being snubbed at the Emmy's for Homecoming this past weekend, Beyoncé has given fans more reasons to be excited as she released a new documentary.
Making The Gift takes viewers into the journey of her Lion King-inspired album.
The hour-long documentary dropped on Monday on ABC and is described as her "love letter to Africa".
Watch the trailer below:
The show takes a look at Beyoncé's creative processes, including footage of recording sessions and interview clips.
Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the live-action Disney remake, wrote, directed and produced the doccie herself.
It also features behind-the-scenes snippets with her daughter, Blue Ivy, who appears on the album track list.
It also features appearances from Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) who voices Simba, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell.
Reactions:
Me soon as the title BEYONCÉ PRESENTS MAKING THE GIFT came on the tv screen #MakingTheGift pic.twitter.com/UAvBwVXEB4— THEE ICON 🦋 (@teyjayy) September 17, 2019
Me, 0:01 into @Beyonce Presents: Making The Gift. pic.twitter.com/KTahziBUTd— Fon-Z 🌍 (@fonzfranc) September 15, 2019
BEYONCÉ IS SECURING HER BAG THROUGH A CABLE TELEVISION NETWORK. BEYONCÉ PRESENTS: MAKING THE GIFT, A BEHIND THE SCENES DOCUMENTARY ON HOW THE GIFT WAS MADE.— ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) September 16, 2019
ALL THE AWARD SHOWS. ALL THE RATINGS. THE WORK NEVER STOPS. pic.twitter.com/Xg4DuzhPg9
When they thought that they've brought her down, she rise again and this time with the 'African Hives'. BEYONCE PRESENTS: MAKING THE GIFT. I have no choice but to Syan even harder pic.twitter.com/RqwPNohudv— Junior♍ (@nhlanla_r) September 15, 2019
we are getting making the gift album. beyoncè ma'am ilysm. we will be watching pic.twitter.com/YDZowgyIY2— vish ♡ the sky is pink (@yasiruvismini_) September 15, 2019