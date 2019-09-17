Lifestyle

Beyoncé’s new doccie has got the streets buzzing

17 September 2019 - 11:19 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Despite being snubbed at the Emmy's for Homecoming this past weekend, Beyoncé has given fans more reasons to be excited as she released a new documentary.

Making The Gift takes viewers into the journey of her Lion King-inspired album.

The hour-long documentary dropped on Monday on ABC and is described as her "love letter to Africa".

Watch the trailer below:

View this post on Instagram

ABC Network. 10pm.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The show takes a look at Beyoncé's creative processes, including footage of recording sessions and interview clips.

Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the live-action Disney remake, wrote, directed and produced the doccie herself.

It also features behind-the-scenes snippets with her daughter, Blue Ivy, who appears on the album track list.

It also features appearances from Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) who voices Simba, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell.

Reactions:

