Lifestyle

Brad Pitt called an astronaut in space. Here's what they chatted about

17 September 2019 - 10:51 By AFP Relaxnews
Actor Brad Pitt arrives on August 29 2019 for the screening of the film 'Ad Astra' during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.
Image: Vincenzo Pinto / AFP

When Brad Pitt called the International Space Station (ISS) Monday to talk to American astronaut Nick Hague, the conversation turned to the unexpected consequences of weightless life.

"The calluses on my feet have basically gone away because I don't walk on the bottoms of my feet," said Hague, who is currently living on the ISS with two other Americans, two Russians and an Italian.

"But now I have calluses across the top of my foot, around my big toe, because I'm constantly hanging on things with my big toe," he added.

"That's incredible to see," said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters.

The call, which was broadcast on NASA TV, was part of Pitt's promotional tour for his upcoming film Ad Astra, in which he plays an astronaut sent on a dangerous mission at the edge of the solar system.

WATCH | The trailer for 'Ad Astra'

"Let's talk about me," the actor said. "How did we do? How was our zero G?"

"It was really good," Hague replied.

Pitt then asked about the pace of life aboard the ISS (the astronauts work from 7:30 in the morning to 7:30 at night), who controls the music ("We take turns"), and if the astronauts had been able to watch the failed landing of an Indian Moon lander ("No, unfortunately").

Finally, the actor called on Hague's extensive expertise to answer the most pressing question: "Who was more believable, Clooney (in the movie Gravity) or Pitt?"

"You were," Hague said. "Absolutely."

