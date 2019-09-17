ENTER NOW | Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards in partnership with Makro
Producers are invited to enter their gin or distillery before September 30 2019
Entries are open for the second Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards in partnership with Makro. The awards celebrate the creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted gins and variants. As with the inaugural competition in 2018, adjudication will take place across both local and international categories.
Entries will be shortlisted to obtain four finalists per category chosen by a panel of experts and celebrity judges who will also guide readers on the best gins and distilleries in the industry.
The shortlisted finalists will then be showcased at blind-tasting events to be held at Makro stores across the country, where consumers will be able to taste and vote for their favourites. Last year, a total of 74 entries were received.
The winner in each category will be awarded a winner’s trophy, along with R250,000 worth of advertising space in the Sunday Times, Sunday Times Lifestyle, and Sowetan – reaching more than 2.1m South African readers.
All of the finalists will be invited to the awards event to be held in Cape Town on November 8 2019.
Producers are invited to enter their gin or distillery at www.stla.co.za. Entries close on September 30 2019.
About Tiso Blackstar Events
Tiso Blackstar Events draws on the editorial expertise and media-powerhouse advantage of Tiso Blackstar Group to deliver stimulating and engaging encounters that encourage excellence across SA’s industries. Aligned to the thought-leadership of Tiso Blackstar’s prominent platforms such as the Sunday Times, Financial Mail, Business Day, Sowetan, Business Day TV, the Home Channel and Ignition TV, Tiso Blackstar Events is committed to facilitating events that nurture the socioeconomic success of our country.
Leading industry events successfully executed by the team include the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, Business Day TV SME Summit, Sunday Times Top Brands, FM Adfocus Awards, Sunday Times Gen Next Awards and Conference, Business Day Supplier Development Awards, Sunday Times The Directors Event, FM Top Analyst Awards, Sunday Times Literary Awards, and a host of bespoke events.
Visit www.tisoblackstarevents.co.za for more information.