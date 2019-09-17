Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | Graffiti adds splash of colour to Durban streets

Photographer Sandile Ndlovu took some time to explore Durban's streets, where graffiti has helped to revive dilapidated structures

17 September 2019 - 15:51

Graffiti painted on shacks at Pantus informal settlement in Springfield, Durban, has given the area a facelift, transforming it into an artistic haven.

As you drive along the M19 from Springfield to Durban, you can't miss the colourful artwork.

Here, and elsewhere in Durban, graffiti has in recent years helped to revive dilapidated structures. Artists convey various messages with their street art - from educating the public to promoting celebrities and soccer stars.

Photographer Sandile Ndlovu took some time to explore Durban's streets.

