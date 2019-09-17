Nelson Mandela Bay stands by its #ShareTheBay celeb campaign

Nelson Mandela Bay officials have denied claims that sponsors for the municipality’s tourism month initiative were left fuming after failing to get their money’s worth for an influencer-driven social media campaign.

A HeraldLIVE report alleged that sponsors were not happy with the results after they provided 12 celebrities and influencers with an all-expenses-paid, four-day trip to Port Elizabeth with the hope that they would post about it and entice more tourists to visit.

The celebrities and influencers included Linda Moeketsi, Khanyi Mbau, Cassper Nyovest, Katlego Selekane, Babalwa Mneno, Nwabisa Joka, Tebogo Lerole, Carpo and Tumi Mohale.

Three international influencers, Sincerely Ward, Chanita Foster and Allana Foster, were also in the group.