Nelson Mandela Bay stands by its #ShareTheBay celeb campaign
Nelson Mandela Bay officials have denied claims that sponsors for the municipality’s tourism month initiative were left fuming after failing to get their money’s worth for an influencer-driven social media campaign.
A HeraldLIVE report alleged that sponsors were not happy with the results after they provided 12 celebrities and influencers with an all-expenses-paid, four-day trip to Port Elizabeth with the hope that they would post about it and entice more tourists to visit.
The celebrities and influencers included Linda Moeketsi, Khanyi Mbau, Cassper Nyovest, Katlego Selekane, Babalwa Mneno, Nwabisa Joka, Tebogo Lerole, Carpo and Tumi Mohale.
Three international influencers, Sincerely Ward, Chanita Foster and Allana Foster, were also in the group.
PR officer Mandisa Magwaxaza, who represents one of the sponsors, boutique hotel No5 by Mantis, told HeraldLIVE that the company did not get value for money for their sponsorship as the celebrities failed to post or tag any posts properly.
No5 by Mantis allegedly provided five rooms for the celebrities in a total package worth R36,000.
“Our staff were bullied," Magwaxaza told the publication. "When I raised my concerns with the group, I was told: 'Do you know how much it costs for Cassper to even tag you in a post? R50,000!'”
In a statement that TimesLIVE has seen, acting city manager Anele Qaba denied the claims, saying that not only did the guests share their own content but they also shared each others' posts.
“It was never about getting a hashtag trending; it was about them having fun in this sometimes-forgotten part of the world and they indeed had fun,” he said.
Qaba said the collaboration aimed to use the power and influence of celebrities to extend the marketing campaign's reach and to create additional awareness of the destination through the content that they generate from their experiences.
He said the campaign was mainly focused on Instagram as this was considered the best platform for travel inspiration and positive content.
“The city's only request for them was to come here on holiday and experience the city's tourism experiences and post content while they were here. They could have said no or asked us for payment as they come with a high price tag, but they didn’t and [for] that we are grateful,” he said.
Qaba said the preliminary report he received from project manager Doné Louw indicated that the campaign was a success, adding that 98% of the feedback from the sponsors was very positive.
“In light of that, economic development, tourism and agriculture (EDTA) will continue to collaborate with celebrities and bloggers as part of its tourism marketing plan and there is no level of negativity that will deter us,” he said.
TimesLIVE made repeated attempts to contact city officials but at the time of publishing this article, no one had responded.