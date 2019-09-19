Lifestyle

Archbishop Desmond Tutu excited to meet British royals next week

19 September 2019 - 18:33 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah are excited about their scheduled meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Legacy Foundation next week.
Image: Supplied

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, say their scheduled meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Legacy Foundation next week is a “rare privilege and honour”.

Prince Harry and his actress wife Meghan Markle - who are embarking on their first official tour as a family with their four-month-old son, Archie - will begin their trip on September 23 in Cape Town, Buckingham Palace said.

The Tutus will meet the royal family at the historic premises of their foundation in Cape Town, the Old Granary, a restored 200-plus-year-old edifice built by slaves.

“The foundation is the global rallying point for the archbishop’s values in respect of people and the earth. Our mission is to distill the timeless wisdom of our founders, and to instill their values in new generations of leaders.

"We are enormously grateful to welcome the Duke and Duchess to our magnificent space, and for their love and respect for the Arch," said chairperson of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke.

