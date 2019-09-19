Ballers - and more ways to watch Dwayne Johnson

He’s a great actor who started out as a wrestler - but did you know Dwayne Johnson first found stardom as a college footballer? Ballers follows an ex-footballer-turned-financial manager, and those in-game montages of a young guy who looks like Dwayne playing football really is the former WWE Superstar wrestler – he played defensive tackle at the University of Miami, Florida, on full scholarship and would have gone on to be a pro NFL footballer if he hadn’t been hit with career-ending injuries.

Dwayne has a lot more in common with his character, Spencer Strasmore, than former football glory. Spencer’s business has gone through heavenly highs and lows that make the bottom of the ocean look like the shallow end of the pool. And that too mirrors Dwayne’s personal life.

“I know what it’s like to owe a lot of people a lot of money and to have nothing. I lived that life. I know what it’s like to have money now too,” says the 47-year-old who has been one of the world’s highest-paid actors since 2012, features on Time’s 100 most Influential People In The World lists and has an estimated net worth of over $320m (R4.9bn).

HBO’s Ballers is five seasons of sheer sporting and acting joy from Dwayne, and it’s definitely worth a watch - especially as you can stream the whole thing from start to finish on Showmax.

Watch on Showmax »





2. Hercules