Ballers - and more ways to watch Dwayne Johnson
We just can’t get enough of Dwayne Johnson. He’s so wholesome - you might call him the gentlest giant on screen
He might stand just under two-metres tall in his socks and boast bulging muscles, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not known for his physical strength but for what a super-nice guy he is. Here are four series and movies to stream where you can appreciate his greatness.
1. Ballers S1-5
Is there life after the NFL? Spencer Strasmore likes to think so, but he’s quickly realising that it’s not going to be as smooth as he had hoped.
He’s a great actor who started out as a wrestler - but did you know Dwayne Johnson first found stardom as a college footballer? Ballers follows an ex-footballer-turned-financial manager, and those in-game montages of a young guy who looks like Dwayne playing football really is the former WWE Superstar wrestler – he played defensive tackle at the University of Miami, Florida, on full scholarship and would have gone on to be a pro NFL footballer if he hadn’t been hit with career-ending injuries.
Dwayne has a lot more in common with his character, Spencer Strasmore, than former football glory. Spencer’s business has gone through heavenly highs and lows that make the bottom of the ocean look like the shallow end of the pool. And that too mirrors Dwayne’s personal life.
“I know what it’s like to owe a lot of people a lot of money and to have nothing. I lived that life. I know what it’s like to have money now too,” says the 47-year-old who has been one of the world’s highest-paid actors since 2012, features on Time’s 100 most Influential People In The World lists and has an estimated net worth of over $320m (R4.9bn).
HBO’s Ballers is five seasons of sheer sporting and acting joy from Dwayne, and it’s definitely worth a watch - especially as you can stream the whole thing from start to finish on Showmax.
2. Hercules
If you already think Dwayne is some kind of demigod, you’ll be as pleased as we are to see him as Hercules in this fantasy film that takes action to mythical proportions. The Rock’s larger-than-life performance is bolstered by a cast of minor deities from Ian McShane and John Hurt to Rufus Sewell and Joseph Fiennes.
3. Rock and a Hard Place
In this documentary, Dwayne follows young convicts to a brutal rehabilitation boot camp to help them turn their lives around.
4. Pain & Gain
Three bodybuilders get in way over their heads when they decide to get into a little kidnapping and extortion on the side. Dwayne plays the ripped softie in this action comedy directed by Michael Bay and co-starring Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie, Tony Shalhoub, Ed Harris and Rebel Wilson.
