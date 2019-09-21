Harry and Meghan to tackle gender violence on first day of SA tour

The Duchess of Sussex, better known as former actress Meghan Markle, will tackle the issue of gender-based violence when she arrives in SA on Monday.

The duchess, who is accompanying her husband Prince Harry and their four-month-old son Archie on a nine-day visit to southern Africa, will raise the issue on their first engagement in a Cape Town township, MailOnline reported on Saturday.

“It would be strange for them not to address [gender-based violence] in the current climate given how much of their official programme, particularly the duchess’s, is about women and women’s issues,” a source told MailOnline.

“But it will, of course, be done respectfully.”