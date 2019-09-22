Ayanda Borotho is 'peeling off the layers' to reveal her true self
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Women don't understand their worth because they have been raised to be submissive to men.
That's the message Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho wants to get across in her debut book, Unbecoming to Become, a memoir about reclaiming her identity and worth as a woman...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.