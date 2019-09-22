Movie Review

Brad Pitt space drama 'Ad Astra' is emotional & awesomely executed

The complex relationship between a father and son is at the heart of this cerebral movie about life beyond Earth

For over half a century, those who have written and made films about the people who go into space have been fascinated by the question of what would make you want to sit on top of a giant rocket and be blasted off into the stratosphere, and what the experience might do to your head.



From Tom Wolfe looking for The Right Stuff to Norman Mailer's search for the psychology of the astronauts to Stanley Kubrick's vision of space as the ultimate frontier for the testing of the limits of the mind in 2001 A Space Odyssey and Andrei Tarkovsky's intimate study of the deep traumas brought out by the loneliness of his hero in Solaris, space and those who journey to it has provided a rich canvas for introspective storytelling...