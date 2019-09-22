If you do get to meet the royals, here’s what NOT to do

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, might be trying to put South Africans at ease by declining to send out an etiquette directive to their hosts, as usually happens before a royal visit to any country, but it seems to have caused more unease than anything else.



“I have no idea how to speak to them,” said Jacky Poking, secretary of the Bo-Kaap Civic & Ratepayers Association, who will meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Heritage Day when they explore the historic Cape Town neighbourhood...