Meet the doctor behind the miracle of the Ndlovu Youth Choir

The Ndlovu Youth Choir, watched by 2-billion TV viewers this week, first came together for what was meant to be a one-off concert. Leonie Wagner spoke to Hugo Tempelman, the doctor/philanthropist whose efforts on behalf of Moutse village accidentally brought these dazzling voices to the world’s ears

Hugo Tempelman speaks very fast in a Dutch accent, his English peppered with Zulu words. Listening to him requires special attention, and he stutters when he gets excited. In his Groblersdal office, his excitement erupts as he points to the posters covering his desk, made from a collage of newspaper clippings of the Ndlovu Youth Choir.



Tempelman, a doctor, is CEO of the Ndlovu Care Group (NCG), the NGO that birthed the choir that had SA and the world on the edges of their couches this month as they progressed to the finals of America’s Got Talent. But the choir is just one small facet of the work Tempelman and his wife have been doing through their charitable foundation founded in 1994...