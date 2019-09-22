New R99 lobola form seeks to remedy the 'custom's shortcomings'
Many customary marriages end up in court because of poorly written lobola agreements. Jabulani Mahlangu's off-the-supermarket-shelf form aims to change that
22 September 2019 - 00:00
The best definition of innovation I have come across is by US author and speaker Scott Berkun, who's also a former Microsoft engineer. According to him, innovation is significant positive change that brings about a desired outcome.
On the other hand, tradition has been defined as a custom or belief that's passed down through generations; or something that's done time after time in the exact same manner...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.