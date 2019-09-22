New R99 lobola form seeks to remedy the 'custom's shortcomings'

Many customary marriages end up in court because of poorly written lobola agreements. Jabulani Mahlangu's off-the-supermarket-shelf form aims to change that

The best definition of innovation I have come across is by US author and speaker Scott Berkun, who's also a former Microsoft engineer. According to him, innovation is significant positive change that brings about a desired outcome.



On the other hand, tradition has been defined as a custom or belief that's passed down through generations; or something that's done time after time in the exact same manner...