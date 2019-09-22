The A-Listers
SOCIALS | Juggling flutes of bubbly and scoring fashion points
22 September 2019 - 00:00
When it comes to sport, there's nothing posher to watch than polo.
It's the sort of do where your biggest challenge is juggling a flute of the French bubbles in one hand and a canapé in the other as you watch men astride horses compete in scoring goals with long wooden mallets...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.