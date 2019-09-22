Lifestyle

The A-Listers

SOCIALS | The Men's Health Menswear Collection event will leave you wanting to be shirtless

Craig Jacobs Columnist
22 September 2019 - 00:00

Fancy a night out with a troupe of hunky cover guys showing off their pecs at a sweeping water's edge venue?

Throw in a rugged Dutch model flown in to promote a new international scent and the wife of the founder of one of the world's biggest sneaker brands...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 11 standout braai side dishes you must try this summer Food
  3. Joburg suburb voted one of the world's 50 coolest neighbourhoods Travel
  4. Archbishop Desmond Tutu excited to meet British royals next week Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | J-Lo relives her historic 'green dress' fashion moment at the Versace ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X