Opinion

Stop looking at Heritage Day through Rainbow-Nation-tinted glasses

What is our heritage as South Africans? We had better hope it's not the bigoted, violent and xenophobic country we see around us today

Heritage - a thorny thicket of an issue prickling the national psyche, especially in the month of September and increasingly in the years since we all seemed to have pretended to get along to try to make democratic South Africa work for everyone who lives in it.



What is our heritage as South Africans and where do we find it?..