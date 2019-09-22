The royals are coming! Do commoners even care? We asked DJ Fresh & Helen Zille

DJ FRESH (THATO SIKWANE)

Radio personality

“I was born and raised in post-colonial Botswana and almost everything was British-centric. I remember Queen Elizabeth II came when I was in grade 1 [in 1979] and we were made to go line up in our school uniform and wave flags at the airport.

“When Princess Diana got married, all the British kids were given the day off so they could watch the wedding. To this day I have no idea where they watched it because I don’t remember us having satellite TV.

“Many say the royals are moochers but the British royals probably bring in more money in terms of tourism than what they are paid. I think we could probably learn from them how to monetise our royals so that they are not just taking from tax money.

“I’m generally indifferent about the royals, but I love Harry. He’s a bit of a rebel and I’m a bit of a rebel.”