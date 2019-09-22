Last Word

The Rugby World Cup means a lot to me, even if I won't be here to watch it

A few rugby games won't change the fact that we're living in a seemingly doomed country, but for once there's a spirit of barely suppressed hope

We've all made mistakes in our life that we regret. Some of these mistakes require public apologies, some threaten careers or cause aeroplanes to crash.



I have made all of those mistakes, but none so painful as the mistake I most recently made. I haven't been able to speak about this, not even to myself, but it's time to face facts...