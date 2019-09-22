Humour

Ubuntu & other lies we tell our children

I was sold absurd pipe dreams as a child: the universe is just, adults are wise, sex is bad, going to church makes people good ... My kids deserve better

The movie John Q is about a father, played by Denzel Washington, whose nine-year-old son is in desperate need of a heart transplant.



When the father discovers that his medical insurance won't cover the expensive procedure, he holds a hospital emergency room hostage and demands medical attention at gunpoint...