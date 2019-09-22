Opinion
We don't know what to do with Heritage Day so we braai
In clinging to the idea of distinct, simplistic heritage, we deny ourselves the right to our complexity
22 September 2019 - 00:00
How do we explain who we are and which parts of us we should celebrate when we haven't even begun to properly discover where we've come from?
When we try to explain our roots we shut down. Sometimes it's because the truth is almost too abstract. And it is. There are no records and if there are, names and places have been changed. Books have yet to be written about the history of a people whose ancestors' footsteps are too complicated to convey...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.