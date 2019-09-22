Opinion

We don't know what to do with Heritage Day so we braai

In clinging to the idea of distinct, simplistic heritage, we deny ourselves the right to our complexity

How do we explain who we are and which parts of us we should celebrate when we haven't even begun to properly discover where we've come from?



When we try to explain our roots we shut down. Sometimes it's because the truth is almost too abstract. And it is. There are no records and if there are, names and places have been changed. Books have yet to be written about the history of a people whose ancestors' footsteps are too complicated to convey...