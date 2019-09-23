All the big winners at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Game of Thrones took the top Emmy for best drama Sunday but dark British comedy Fleabag was the surprise big winner of television's glitziest night, dominating the comedy prizes at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Game of Thrones, the most decorated fictional show in the history of the Emmys —television's Oscars — finished with 12 awards overall for its final season.

"Thank you to the hardest working crews in show business — the dragons who shot for 70 nights straight in freezing Belfast rain, the wolves who shot all around the world — you are amazing, all of you," said showrunner Dan Weiss.

"And it is amazing that all of you are still alive."