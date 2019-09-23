Lifestyle

Baby snaps of Prince Harry's first royal tour. Will we get some of Archie's?

23 September 2019 - 08:07 By Toni Jaye Singer
Charles and Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, with sons, Princes Harry (left) and William, aboard the royal yacht Britannia in Venice in 1985.
Image: Archivio Apg/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is following in his father Prince Harry's footsteps by going on his first official royal tour at very young age.

The four-month-old baby boy is accompanying his folks on their 10-day tour of Africa, which kicks off in Cape Town today.

While Archie and his mom, Meghan Markle, will only be visiting South Africa, Prince Harry will also make trips to Botswana, Angola and Malawi. (Check out their full itinerary here.)

According to Hello!, "Archie is expected to make at least a couple of official appearances on tour, but the palace has not revealed when".

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward believes it would be wise for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to show off their little one, especially in light of the bad press they've had lately. The eco-conscious couple have been widely criticised for their not very eco-friendly choice to travel in private jets. (They'll be flying a commercial airline to SA.)

"I think if they show as a glimpse of Archie it could turn things around for the Sussexes," Seward told Vanity Fair. “It’s a small thing but it could end up being a very big thing in terms of better press coverage. They’ve had a tough run, this is a chance to make it better.”

Whether a public appearance by Archie is intended to garner good publicity or not, we can only hope we'll get a gander of the adorable infant while he's in Mzansi.

In the meantime, here's a video and some sweet snaps of a baby Prince Harry on his first royal tour. He was just eight months old when he joined his parents, Charles and Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, on their official visit to Italy in 1985.

WATCH | Prince Harry and his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, aboard the Britannia during an official visit to Italy in 1985.

Diana, Princess of Wales, cradles an infant Prince Harry aboard a royal yacht in Venice during her official tour of Italy in 1985.
Image: Archivio Apg/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
An infant Price Harry in Venice in 1985.
Image: David Levenson/Getty Images
A baby Prince Harry along with his parents and brother aboard the royal yacht Britannia on May 5 1985 in Venice, Italy.
Image: David Levenson/Getty Images

