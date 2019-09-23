Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | Prince Harry & Meghan Markle get warm welcome in Nyanga

23 September 2019 - 17:48 By TimesLIVE

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle got a warm welcome in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Monday. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited The Justice Desk, a non-profit organisation that educates children about their rights, safety and self-awareness. It is an initiative supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.  

Later on Monday the royal couple will visit Cape Town's District Six Museum and join a community cooking activity with former residents of District Six.

