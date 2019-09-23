POLL | What will you be doing on Heritage Day?

Braai Day or just a public holiday — what are you doing this Heritage Day?

SA is preparing to celebrate Heritage Day on Tuesday, when various commemorative events will take place throughout the country.

The day recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of the nation.

According to SA History, the first Heritage Day took place in 1995 after the first free elections that ended apartheid, marking the beginning of a new, non-racial democracy.

Before that, according to Brand SA, September 24 was commemorated in KwaZulu-Natal as Shaka Day, in honour of the legendary Zulu leader, King Shaka Zulu.

In 2005, the day became known as National Braai Day.

National Braai Day was declared to “encourage all South Africans to unite around fires, share our heritage and wave our flag on September 24 every year”.

So ...