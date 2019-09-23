Lifestyle

POLL | What will you be doing on Heritage Day?

23 September 2019 - 10:44 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Heritage Day celebrates SA's cultural wealth.
Heritage Day celebrates SA's cultural wealth.
Image: Gallo Images

Braai Day or just a public holiday — what are you doing this Heritage Day?

SA is preparing to celebrate Heritage Day on Tuesday, when various commemorative events will take place throughout the country.

The day recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of the nation.

According to SA History, the first Heritage Day took place in 1995 after the first free elections that ended apartheid, marking the beginning of a new, non-racial democracy.

Before that, according to Brand SA, September 24 was commemorated in KwaZulu-Natal as Shaka Day, in honour of the legendary Zulu leader, King Shaka Zulu.

In 2005, the day became known as National Braai Day.

National Braai Day was declared to “encourage all South Africans to unite around fires, share our heritage and wave our flag on September 24 every year”.

So ...

MORE

Key quotes from the EFF’s Ringo Madlingozi ahead of Heritage Day

EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi says SA's music, dance, acting and museums, among other things, should reflect the country's citizens
Politics
3 days ago

We don't know what to do with Heritage Day so we braai

In clinging to the idea of distinct, simplistic heritage, we deny ourselves the right to our complexity
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Stop looking at Heritage Day through Rainbow-Nation-tinted glasses

What is our heritage as South Africans? We had better hope it's not the bigoted, violent and xenophobic country we see around us today
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | J-Lo relives her historic 'green dress' fashion moment at the Versace ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Meet the doctor behind the miracle of the Ndlovu Youth Choir Lifestyle
  4. 11 standout braai side dishes you must try this summer Food
  5. The royals are coming! Do commoners even care? We asked DJ Fresh & Helen Zille Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
'Hugo bel die polisie' becomes catchy song after brawl video goes viral
X