Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tour Cape Town's District Six Museum

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were immersed in South African history when they visited the District Six Museum in Cape Town on Monday.

The museum is a memorial to District Six, the once bustling multiracial suburb that was almost entirely demolished by the apartheid government in the late 1960s, when its coloured residents were forcibly relocated to the Cape Flats.

Crowds lined the streets trying to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who kicked off their 10-day tour of southern Africa that same day.

"To have the royal couple here helps to unite people and ... look past the pain, especially because we're a diverse culture," said Gabriela Wiener, a spokeswoman for District Six.