Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tour Cape Town's District Six Museum
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were immersed in South African history when they visited the District Six Museum in Cape Town on Monday.
The museum is a memorial to District Six, the once bustling multiracial suburb that was almost entirely demolished by the apartheid government in the late 1960s, when its coloured residents were forcibly relocated to the Cape Flats.
Crowds lined the streets trying to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who kicked off their 10-day tour of southern Africa that same day.
"To have the royal couple here helps to unite people and ... look past the pain, especially because we're a diverse culture," said Gabriela Wiener, a spokeswoman for District Six.
For some, the presence of a royal with mixed heritage — the Duchess describes herself as "half black and half white" — could make the couple's visit to Mzansi particularly special.
"My mom really wanted to be here, that's why we came. Meghan is a role model to me and my sister," said Shazia Ebrahim, a 22-year-old architect student standing outside District Six.
Her mother Mishkah Ebrahim, 55, said she regularly followed the couple's life.
"Meghan came over, took my hands in her hands and looked me in the eye. It felt so natural, it was a very special moment," said Mishkah.
After the tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked to an annex of the museum built for former residents to share memories and cook together.
The Sussex family is to remain together in Cape Town until Wednesday, when Prince Harry will travel alone to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.
He will visit conservation and HIV-prevention projects, and a cleared minefield in Angola through which his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, famously crossed in 1997.
Meanwhile, the Duchess will remain in South Africa with couple's four-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The family will reunite in Johannesburg next week, where they will complete their tour before flying back to the UK on October 2.