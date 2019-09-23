WATCH | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a splash in Cape Town

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in South Africa on Monday, and the couple's first visit was to a church in Nyanga, Cape Town.

There they were treated to dancing, singing and children waving South African flags. The duke and duchess grabbed the occasion to join in the dancing.

While the duchess and baby Archie are scheduled to stay in South Africa, Harry will also tour Angola, Malawi and Botswana before reuniting with his family in Johannesburg.