Cape Town, I love this place: enthuses Prince Harry

"Cape Town ... I love this place," an enthusiastic Prince Harry told the media on the second day of his and his wife, Meghan Markle's royal tour of southern Africa.

"South Africa was always going to be ... fantastic. We've been looking forward to coming to visit."

While it's the Duchess of Sussex's first time in the Mother City, the prince was a regular visitor during his romance with Zimbabwean Chelsy Davy, who was studying at UCT during some of the years they dated.

The royal couple kick-started their tour on Monday in Nyanga township — infamously known as SA's "murder capital" — where both passionately spoke out against gender-based violence.

Here, they found about more about the work being done by The Justice Desk, an NGO that teaches children and young women about their rights and self-defence.

Prince Harry described the experience, which also saw the pair dancing along to a marimba band with some locals, as being "amazing".

"Meeting the people, the energy, the fun, again the positivity, the optimism and the hope in the face of such incredible adversity, there are young people and older people, men and women trying to change the norm," he said.