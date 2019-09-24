Lifestyle

Cape Town, I love this place: enthuses Prince Harry

24 September 2019 - 15:32 By Toni Jaye Singer
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the NGO Waves for Change on September 24 2019 at at Monwabisi Beach, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

"Cape Town ... I love this place," an enthusiastic Prince Harry told the media on the second day of his and his wife, Meghan Markle's royal tour of southern Africa.

"South Africa was always going to be ... fantastic. We've been looking forward to coming to visit."

While it's the Duchess of Sussex's first time in the Mother City, the prince was a regular visitor during his romance with Zimbabwean Chelsy Davy, who was studying at UCT during some of the years they dated.

The royal couple kick-started their tour on Monday in Nyanga township — infamously known as SA's "murder capital" — where both passionately spoke out against gender-based violence.

Here, they found about more about the work being done by The Justice Desk, an NGO that teaches children and young women about their rights and self-defence.

Prince Harry described the experience, which also saw the pair dancing along to a marimba band with some locals, as being "amazing". 

"Meeting the people, the energy, the fun, again the positivity, the optimism and the hope in the face of such incredible adversity, there are young people and older people, men and women trying to change the norm," he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Tuesday morning meeting with surf mentors from Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach; this organisation teams surfing with therapy to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people.

Next up, they met with an array of religious leaders at the Auwal Mosque in Bo-Kaap. They'll be attending Heritage Day celebrations in the area, before joining the British high commissioner for a garden reception at his home in Bishopscourt.

