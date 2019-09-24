Cape Town's got Prince Harry & Meghan grooving - AGAIN!

While there, the pair also got a taste of the work being done by The Lunchbox Fund, which was one of the charities the royal couple asked their fans to support in lieu of giving them gifts to celebrate the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.

This charity provides nearly 30,000 nutritious meals to Waves for Change programmes and schools in rural areas and townships on a daily basis.

The Lunchbox Fund reportedly got a huge boost in donations from the Duke and Duchess's request for support earlier this year, so hopefully their visit will inspire another slew of generous contributions.