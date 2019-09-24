Lifestyle

Cape Town's got Prince Harry & Meghan grooving - AGAIN!

24 September 2019 - 12:15 By Toni Jaye Singer
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, join in a call-and-response game with surf mentors of the NGO Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach on September 24,2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

When Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrived at the Cape Town township of Nyanga on Monday, the infectious beat of a marimba band had the pair joyfully dancing with the community. Now they're at it again in Monwabisi Beach.

But this time they were moving along to the rhythmic chant of the surf mentors of the NGO Waves for Change, as they joined the youngsters in a kilo (a call-and-response game).

Waves for Change is a charity that fuses surfing with mind and body therapy to provide a child-friendly mental health service to vulnerable young people living in challenging communities.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, join the surf mentors of the NGO Waves for Change in a rhythmic call-and-response game at Monwabisi Beach on September 24 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

While there, the pair also got a taste of the work being done by The Lunchbox Fund, which was one of the charities the royal couple asked their fans to support in lieu of giving them gifts to celebrate the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.

This charity provides nearly 30,000 nutritious meals to Waves for Change programmes and schools in rural areas and townships on a daily basis.

The Lunchbox Fund reportedly got a huge boost in donations from the Duke and Duchess's request for support earlier this year, so hopefully their visit will inspire another slew of generous contributions. 

Next up on the royals' jam-packed itinerary for Tuesday is a visit to Kalk Bay, where they'll see the work being done by the Cape Town Maritime Police Unit to combat abalone poaching.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry find out what sort of meals The Lunchbox Fund provides to needy youngsters during their visit to Monwabisi Beach on September 24 2019 in Cape Town.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry find out what sort of meals The Lunchbox Fund provides to needy youngsters during their visit to Monwabisi Beach on September 24 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

They'll later meet with an array of religious leaders at the Auwal Mosque in Bo-Kaap, before attending Heritage Day celebrations in the area.

Finally, they'll attend a garden reception at the British high commissioner’s Bishopscourt home.

