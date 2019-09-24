IN PICTURES | Awesome costumes abound at Comic Con Africa 2019

Comic Con Africa is arguably the only place where you can see a couple dressed as Game of Thrones' Daenerys and Drogo and watch Peter Parker from Spider-Man sing karaoke before taking to the stage themselves.

Tuesday is the last day of this popular pop culture festival, which has been taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Joburg since Saturday.

Beyond competing at the Cosplay Karaoke Cafe, attendees have been taking part in tabletop wargaming competitions as well as attending celebrity panels — including one featuring Star Trek legend William Shatner. Not to mention perusing stalls selling everything from the latest video games to fan art.

Of course, one of the biggest highlights of this annual event (the first one took place last year) is checking out the awesome costumes being worn by the fantasy, Sci-Fi and comic book fans who attend.

Here are some snaps of the best: