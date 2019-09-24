Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | Awesome costumes abound at Comic Con Africa 2019

24 September 2019 - 09:38 By Sanet Oberholzer
A pair of 'Beetlejuice' fans at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

Comic Con Africa is arguably the only place where you can see a couple dressed as Game of Thrones' Daenerys and Drogo and watch Peter Parker from Spider-Man sing karaoke before taking to the stage themselves.

Tuesday is the last day of this popular pop culture festival, which has been taking place at  Gallagher Convention Centre in Joburg since Saturday.

Beyond competing at the Cosplay Karaoke Cafe, attendees have been taking part in tabletop wargaming competitions as well as attending celebrity panels — including one featuring Star Trek legend William Shatner. Not to mention perusing stalls selling everything from the latest video games to fan art. 

Of course, one of the biggest highlights of this annual event (the first one took place last year) is checking out the awesome costumes being worn by the fantasy, Sci-Fi and comic book fans who attend.

Here are some snaps of the best:

A cosplayer dressed up as a fantasy character of his own creation at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
One of several zombies spotted at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
A cosplayer dressed as a fantasy character of his own creation at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
A festival goer dressed as Arthur the Faithful from 'World of Warcraft' at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
A cosplayer dressed as a creepy character offers free hugs at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
The Mad Hatter and White Rabbit from 'Alice in Wonderland' take a stroll through the stalls at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Festival goers dressed as Woody and Jessie from 'Toy Story' at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
A fan dressed as Miriam from 'Aquaman' at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
A pair of Mad Hatters at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
A fan dressed as Maleficent at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
There was some fantastic face paint at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Pikachu put in an appearance at Comic Con Africa 2019.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

