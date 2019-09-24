This is why we came to see the royals, say monarch mask-clad Capetonians

The familiar face of Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, greeted him and his wife, Meghan, as they arrived at Cape Town's Monwabisi Beach to visit the NGO Waves for Change on Tuesday.

Well, actually it wasn't his grandmother, but rather a trio of Capetonians donning masks of the face of the monarch.

Eighty-year-old Wendy Perks and her daughters, Jenny and Carol, had been awaiting the arrival of the royal couple in camping chairs decked out with Union Jack bunting.

"We are the biggest royal fans in the world. We've been to Kate and William's wedding, we've been to Meghan and Harry's wedding, the Queen's jubilee and the Queen's 90th birthday," Jenny Perks told AFP.

"We grew up with Princess Diana, so we just love her boys. She was the people's princess. We love all the pomp and ceremony. Proudly royal and proudly British, and South African," she added.