Five precious moments from the Royals' visit to Cape Town

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already raking in the cute moments during their visit to SA.

The couple and their son Archie began their royal tour of southern Africa in Cape Town on Monday.

They will proceed to the Johannesburg leg of the tour where the Duchess of Sussex is expected to visit the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to discuss, among other things, the challenges young women face in accessing higher education and sexual violence in schools.

In addition to raising awareness about causes that are important to them, the couple will be meeting with various people from other countries, including Botswana, Angola, and Malawi.

Here are five precious moments from their Cape Town visit:

Bo-Kaap

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined thousands of tourists who have visited Cape Town’s historic suburb of Bo-Kaap.