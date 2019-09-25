Lifestyle

Five precious moments from the Royals' visit to Cape Town

Here are five precious moments from their Cape Town visit:

25 September 2019 - 12:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already raking in the cute moments during their visit to SA.

The couple and their son Archie began their royal tour of southern Africa in Cape Town on Monday.

They will proceed to the Johannesburg leg of the tour where the Duchess of Sussex is expected to visit the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to discuss, among other things, the challenges young women face in accessing higher education and sexual violence in schools.

In addition to raising awareness about causes that are important to them, the couple will be meeting with various people from other countries, including Botswana, Angola, and Malawi.

Bo-Kaap

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined thousands of tourists who have visited Cape Town’s historic suburb of Bo-Kaap.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex joined thousands of tourists who have visited Cape Town's historic suburb of Bo-Kaap.
Dancing in Nyanga

They were spotted dancing and singing in one of SA's so-called “murder capitals” Nyanga, for the first of many official engagements.

Addressing locals

The duchess addressed a crowd in the township, saying community members had been candid about the issues they face and how they're overcoming them.

“The work that’s being done here is to keep women and children safer, which is needed now more than ever.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, kickstarted their 10-day tour of southern Africa on Monday by visiting Nyanga, the Cape Flats township ...
Warm reception

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan received a warm welcome as they made their way on the streets of Cape Town.

In a video making the rounds on social media, an 81-year-old woman excitedly extends a hug to the royal couple before asking, "where's Archie?".

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were well received during their visit to the District Six Museum in Cape Town.
PDA

While attending events back-to-back, the royal couple still found ways to have fun and show their affection for each other amid the madness of their trip.

Never ones to shy away from PDAs (public displays of affection), Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been looking particularly loved up ...
