IN PICS | PDAs aplenty as Prince Harry & Meghan show Cape Town some love

“Cape Town ... I love this place,” Prince Harry said to the media at Monwabisi Beach on Tuesday. “South Africa was always going to be ... fantastic. We've been looking forward to coming to visit.”

He once famously told Town & Country Magazine that "[Africa] is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish that I could spend more time [here]".

It seems this might be the case for Meghan too — she hasn't stopped dancing since she got here. First with residents of Nyanga township, then with a group surf mentors from the NGO Waves For Change at the beach, before clapping along to the joyful music of a minstrel band in the Bo-Kaap.