IN PICS | PDAs aplenty as Prince Harry & Meghan show Cape Town some love
Never ones to shy away from PDAs (public displays of affection), Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been looking particularly loved up since they arrived in Cape Town to kick off their royal tour of southern Africa on Monday.
There's been plenty of hand-holding, loving looks and affectionate touching; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have even shared a rare public kiss.
“Cape Town ... I love this place,” Prince Harry said to the media at Monwabisi Beach on Tuesday. “South Africa was always going to be ... fantastic. We've been looking forward to coming to visit.”
He once famously told Town & Country Magazine that "[Africa] is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish that I could spend more time [here]".
It seems this might be the case for Meghan too — she hasn't stopped dancing since she got here. First with residents of Nyanga township, then with a group surf mentors from the NGO Waves For Change at the beach, before clapping along to the joyful music of a minstrel band in the Bo-Kaap.
She looked relaxed and happy as she strolled the streets of Cape Town's most colourful neighbourhood sporting a mauve flower behind her ear — one it looks like she plucked from a bouquet she received from a young fan. How sweet?
And speaking of fans, the Duke and Duchess haven't only been showing the love to each other, but to the locals too. They've been handing out hugs aplenty to the people they've met.
Prince Harry leaves the Mother City on Wednesday to make solo trips to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, while the Duchess and the couple's four-month-old son, Archie, will remain in SA.
The family will be reunited for the Johannesburg leg of their tour, which ends on October 2.