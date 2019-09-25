Lifestyle

IN PICS | PDAs aplenty as Prince Harry & Meghan show Cape Town some love

25 September 2019 - 09:45 By Toni Jaye Singer
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shares a kiss with her husband, Prince Harry, on September 23 2019 at Monwabisi Beach, Cape Town.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shares a kiss with her husband, Prince Harry, on September 23 2019 at Monwabisi Beach, Cape Town.
Image: African News Agency/Pool

Never ones to shy away from PDAs (public displays of affection), Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been looking particularly loved up since they arrived in Cape Town to kick off their royal tour of southern Africa on Monday.

There's been plenty of hand-holding, loving looks and affectionate touching; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have even shared a rare public kiss.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, share a loving look during their visit to the District Six Museum on September 23 2019.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, share a loving look during their visit to the District Six Museum on September 23 2019.
Image: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her husband, Prince Harry's, hand as the pair take part in Heritage Day celebrations on September 24 2019 in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her husband, Prince Harry's, hand as the pair take part in Heritage Day celebrations on September 24 2019 in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

“Cape Town ... I love this place,” Prince Harry said to the media at Monwabisi Beach on Tuesday. “South Africa was always going to be ... fantastic. We've been looking forward to coming to visit.”

He once famously told Town & Country Magazine that "[Africa] is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish that I could spend more time [here]". 

It seems this might be the case for Meghan too — she hasn't stopped dancing since she got here. First with residents of Nyanga township, then with a group surf mentors from the NGO Waves For Change at the beach, before clapping along to the joyful music of a minstrel band in the Bo-Kaap.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, join the surf mentors of the NGO Waves For Change in a rhythmic call-and-response game at Monwabisi Beach on September 24 2019 in Cape Town.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, join the surf mentors of the NGO Waves For Change in a rhythmic call-and-response game at Monwabisi Beach on September 24 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dances in Nyanga during her first-ever visit to SA.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dances in Nyanga during her first-ever visit to SA.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

She looked relaxed and happy as she strolled the streets of Cape Town's most colourful neighbourhood sporting a mauve flower behind her ear — one it looks like she plucked from a bouquet she received from a young fan. How sweet?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, accepts a bunch of flowers from some young fans during her visit to the Bo-Kaap on September 23 2019 in Cape Town.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, accepts a bunch of flowers from some young fans during her visit to the Bo-Kaap on September 23 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
An enthusiastic royal fan shares a hug with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on September 23 2019 in the Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
An enthusiastic royal fan shares a hug with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on September 23 2019 in the Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sports a flower behind her ear during Heritage Day celebrations in the Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sports a flower behind her ear during Heritage Day celebrations in the Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

And speaking of fans, the Duke and Duchess haven't only been showing the love to each other, but to the locals too. They've been handing out hugs aplenty to the people they've met.

Jessica Dewhurst receives a warm hug from Prince Harry after the royals visited Cape Town's Nyanga township to see the work done by The Justice Desk, the NGO she founded.
Jessica Dewhurst receives a warm hug from Prince Harry after the royals visited Cape Town's Nyanga township to see the work done by The Justice Desk, the NGO she founded.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hugs a surf mentor as she visits the NGO Waves For Change at Monwabisi Beach, on September 24 2019 in Cape Town.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hugs a surf mentor as she visits the NGO Waves For Change at Monwabisi Beach, on September 24 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receives a hug from a wellwisher as she visits a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township on September 23 2019 in Cape Town.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receives a hug from a wellwisher as she visits a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township on September 23 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry dishes out more hugs after he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (left), visited the Auwal Masjid Mosque on September 23 2019 in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
Prince Harry dishes out more hugs after he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (left), visited the Auwal Masjid Mosque on September 23 2019 in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Prince Harry leaves the Mother City on Wednesday to make solo trips to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, while the Duchess and the couple's four-month-old son, Archie, will remain in SA.

The family will be reunited for the Johannesburg leg of their tour, which ends on October 2.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

This is why we came to see the royals, say monarch mask-clad Capetonians

The familiar face of Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, greeted him and his wife, Meghan, as they arrived at Cape Town's Monwabisi Beach to ...
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

Cape Town's got Prince Harry & Meghan grooving - AGAIN!

When Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrived at the Cape Town township of Nyanga on Monday, the infectious beat of a marimba band had ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle kick off their SA tour by dancing in Nyanga

Much jubilation greeted Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as they arrived in South Africa's so-called "murder capital" for the first of many ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a splash in Cape Town Lifestyle
  3. The best & worst dressed celebs on the purple carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. The royals are coming! Do commoners even care? We asked DJ Fresh & Helen Zille Lifestyle
  5. Cape Town, I love this place: enthuses Prince Harry Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X