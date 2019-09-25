Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu

25 September 2019 - 11:24 By Philani Nombembe
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu plants a kiss on the forehead of five-month-old Archie, who was introduced to him by his parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu plants a kiss on the forehead of five-month-old Archie, who was introduced to him by his parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool

After a long break from public life due to ill-health, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the last day of their visit to the city, and brought their five-month-old son, Archie, to meet Tutu.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduce their son Archie to Archbishop Emeriturs Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduce their son Archie to Archbishop Emeriturs Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool
Archbishop Emetritus Desmond Tutu with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Archbishop Emetritus Desmond Tutu with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool
Five-month-old Archie Harrison with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at their meeting with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Five-month-old Archie Harrison with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at their meeting with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool
The Duchess of Sussex speaks to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as she holds her baby son Archie in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
The Duchess of Sussex speaks to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as she holds her baby son Archie in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their five-month-old son Archie, during a tea date with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their five-month-old son Archie, during a tea date with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool
The Duchess of Sussex plays with her five-month-old son, Archie, as Prince Harry chats to Archbishop Emeriturs Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
The Duchess of Sussex plays with her five-month-old son, Archie, as Prince Harry chats to Archbishop Emeriturs Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool

The cleric told the couple: "South Africans adore you." They responded: "It is heartwarming."

The couple had tea with Tutu and Archie had a heart-shaped biscuit with his name on it.

One of Tutu's daughters, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, also attended the meeting at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation's headquarters in the Old Granary Building.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu pulls a face for five-month-old Archie, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu pulls a face for five-month-old Archie, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool
The Duchess of Sussex and her son Archie meet Archnbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
The Duchess of Sussex and her son Archie meet Archnbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool
The cakle stand for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's tea date with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on September 25 2019.
The cakle stand for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's tea date with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool

