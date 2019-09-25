IN PICTURES | Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
25 September 2019 - 11:24
After a long break from public life due to ill-health, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the last day of their visit to the city, and brought their five-month-old son, Archie, to meet Tutu.
The cleric told the couple: "South Africans adore you." They responded: "It is heartwarming."
The couple had tea with Tutu and Archie had a heart-shaped biscuit with his name on it.
One of Tutu's daughters, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, also attended the meeting at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation's headquarters in the Old Granary Building.