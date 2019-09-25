Lifestyle

Just like dad: compare snaps of Prince Harry & Archie's first royal tours

25 September 2019 - 13:25 By Toni Jaye Singer

WATCH | The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby boy, Archie, met Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town on September 25 2019.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor may only be a few months old, but he's already fulfilling his royal duties adorably well. The infant delighted Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu when the pair met in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, brought their son along on their royal tour of southern Africa, which kicked off in the Mother City on Monday.

However the couple's meeting with the Archbishop at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation is the first time we've had a gander at their gorgeous little boy.

Going on tour at a very young age is something Archie's father did as well. Prince Harry was just eight months old when he joined his parents, Charles and Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, on their official visit to Italy in 1985.

Here are some sweet snaps and videos of father and son on their respective first royal tours:

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their sons, Prince Harry (left) and Prince William, aboard the Britannia during their royal tour of Italy on May 5 1985 in Venice.
Image: David Levenson/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of southern Africa on September 25 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry, in Venice during their royal tour of Italy in 1985.
Image: David Levenson/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, on their royal tour of southern Africa on September 25 2019 in Cape Town.
Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
Charles and Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, with sons, Princes Harry (left) and William, aboard the royal yacht Britannia in Venice during their royal tour of Italy in 1985.
Image: Archivio Apg/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu pulls a face for five-month-old Archie, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool

WATCH | Prince Harry and his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, aboard the Britannia during an official visit to Italy in 1985.

