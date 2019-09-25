Just like dad: compare snaps of Prince Harry & Archie's first royal tours

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor may only be a few months old, but he's already fulfilling his royal duties adorably well. The infant delighted Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu when the pair met in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, brought their son along on their royal tour of southern Africa, which kicked off in the Mother City on Monday.

However the couple's meeting with the Archbishop at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation is the first time we've had a gander at their gorgeous little boy.

Going on tour at a very young age is something Archie's father did as well. Prince Harry was just eight months old when he joined his parents, Charles and Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, on their official visit to Italy in 1985.

Here are some sweet snaps and videos of father and son on their respective first royal tours: