SA ballet star, 91, remembers his starring role at Queen Elizabeth's coronation

From the stage he remembers seeing diamonds glittering on the tiaras of the elegant audience.

It was the celebration of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and her honoured guests at the Royal Opera House in London, attended by an elite collection of the worldʼs royalty, heads of state and prominent individuals.

But the occasion was especially significant for him, too. Johaar Mosaval, a ballet dancer from the dusty streets of District Six in Cape Town, had travelled thousands of kilometres from apartheid SA to chase his dream of a career as a ballet dancer in London.

Mosaval’s performance made history that evening in 1953. When he took to the stage, at what was one of the most prestigious events of the 20th century, he dazzled the audience.

Few would have believed this was his first solo performance for the Sadlerʼs Wells Ballet (later the Royal Ballet), an internationally renowned classical ballet company based in Covent Garden, London. But it was.