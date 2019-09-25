Lifestyle

WATCH | 81-year-old Cape Town woman excited to meet Meghan and Harry but asks, 'where's Archie?'

25 September 2019 - 09:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Prince Harry dishes out more hugs after he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (left), visited the Auwal Masjid Mosque on September 23 2019 in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
Prince Harry dishes out more hugs after he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (left), visited the Auwal Masjid Mosque on September 23 2019 in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

“Hey, hey, come here, where's Archie?” These were the words of an 81-year old Cape Town woman who was delighted to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cape Town on Monday.

In a video shared by journalist and Royal editor, Emily Nash, the woman excitedly extends a hug to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the couple proceeds to greet a young man in a wheelchair.

According to Nash, the woman is a staunch follower of the Royals and was one of many who met the Queen during her visit in the city in 1947. She is one of the people who were forcibly removed from Cape Town's District Six.

View this post on Instagram

”Where’s Archie?!” This was the lovely moment earlier when Harry and Meghan got hugged by 81-year-old Somaya Ebrahim, who was in the crowd for the Queen’s first visit to Cape Town in 1947. She was one of around 60,000 people forcibly removed from the city’s District Six neighbourhood when the government made it whites only in 1966 but was thrilled to be back yesterday. The Duke and Duchess were visiting the District Six Museum, which tells the story of how people were forced to move out to townships under Apartheid and were visibly moved by what they heard. A fascinating day one in Cape Town - stay tuned for plenty more tomorrow! . . . . . . . #royalvisitsouthafrica#sussexroyaltour#dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan#meghanmarkle#districtsix#districtsixmuseum#capetown#royal#britishroyalfamily

A post shared by Emily Nash (@emilynashhello) on

The arrival of the duo continues to be met with much excitement by South Africans.

During their visit to the District Six Museum, they learnt about the forced removals of coloured people from multiracial suburbs in the 1960s by the apartheid government. They were moved to the Cape Flats.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a splash in Cape Town

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in South Africa on Monday, and the couple's first visit was to a church in Nyanga, Cape Town.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

This is why we came to see the royals, say monarch mask-clad Capetonians

The familiar face of Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, greeted him and his wife, Meghan, as they arrived at Cape Town's Monwabisi Beach to ...
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

Harry and Meghan hit the beach ... hours after two men were shot dead there

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex braved a storm of sand to spend more than an hour with surfers at Monwabisi Beach, Cape Town, on Tuesday.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a splash in Cape Town Lifestyle
  3. The best & worst dressed celebs on the purple carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. The royals are coming! Do commoners even care? We asked DJ Fresh & Helen Zille Lifestyle
  5. Cape Town, I love this place: enthuses Prince Harry Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X