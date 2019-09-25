WATCH | 81-year-old Cape Town woman excited to meet Meghan and Harry but asks, 'where's Archie?'

“Hey, hey, come here, where's Archie?” These were the words of an 81-year old Cape Town woman who was delighted to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cape Town on Monday.

In a video shared by journalist and Royal editor, Emily Nash, the woman excitedly extends a hug to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the couple proceeds to greet a young man in a wheelchair.

According to Nash, the woman is a staunch follower of the Royals and was one of many who met the Queen during her visit in the city in 1947. She is one of the people who were forcibly removed from Cape Town's District Six.