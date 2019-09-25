WATCH | 81-year-old Cape Town woman excited to meet Meghan and Harry but asks, 'where's Archie?'
“Hey, hey, come here, where's Archie?” These were the words of an 81-year old Cape Town woman who was delighted to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cape Town on Monday.
In a video shared by journalist and Royal editor, Emily Nash, the woman excitedly extends a hug to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the couple proceeds to greet a young man in a wheelchair.
According to Nash, the woman is a staunch follower of the Royals and was one of many who met the Queen during her visit in the city in 1947. She is one of the people who were forcibly removed from Cape Town's District Six.
"Where's Archie?!" This was the lovely moment earlier when Harry and Meghan got hugged by 81-year-old Somaya Ebrahim, who was in the crowd for the Queen's first visit to Cape Town in 1947. She was one of around 60,000 people forcibly removed from the city's District Six neighbourhood when the government made it whites only in 1966 but was thrilled to be back yesterday. The Duke and Duchess were visiting the District Six Museum, which tells the story of how people were forced to move out to townships under Apartheid and were visibly moved by what they heard.
The arrival of the duo continues to be met with much excitement by South Africans.
During their visit to the District Six Museum, they learnt about the forced removals of coloured people from multiracial suburbs in the 1960s by the apartheid government. They were moved to the Cape Flats.